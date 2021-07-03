Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Divorce; Asks The Actor Not To Separate From His Wife

Earlier today, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao left everyone baffled with the announcement of their divorce. In an official statement, the duo said that they have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and their relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. But now, they would like to begin a new chapter in their lives- not as a married couple, but as co-parents and family for each other.

The duo further said that they began a planned separation, and now they feel comfortable to formalise the arrangement of living separately yet sharing their lives the way an extended family does.

Needless to say, no one saw it coming and it came as a shock to learn that the duo is parting ways.

A while ago, when Rakhi Sawant learnt about their divorce from the paparazzi, she requested Aamir Khan not to leave his wife Kiran Rao. She went on to add that she feels sad whenever someone gets separated. She also joked that she is still single and asked Aamir what he feels about her.

Coming back to Aamir and Kiran, the duo also mentioned in their statement that they will remain devoted parents to their son Azad, and they will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that they feel passionate about.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005.