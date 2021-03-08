Raksha Bandhan: Mumbai Chawl To Be Recreated In A Mumbai Studio For Akshay Kumar's Film

Last year, Akshay Kumar had announced that he will be teaming up with Aanand L Rai for a film titled Raksha Bandhan. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more details about this slice of life film which is set in the heartland of India.

Now, according to a report in a news portal, the pre-production works of this Akshay Kumar starrer is going on in full swing. The report further stated that a set of a Mumbai chawl is being created at a Mumbai studio, and the production design team has been instructed to build the set by mid-April.

Buzz is that Akshay will begin shooting for this film after wrapping his portions of Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey which also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Speaking about Raksha Bandhan, unlike Akshay's past few movies, this film is an emotional drama and will showcase him in a different light. According to reports, the superstar will be essaying the role of a caring elder brother to three sisters in the film, which rides on emotion that every Indian can relate to. We hear that the film will tentatively go on floors from April 15.

Akshay had announced Raksha Bandhan last year with a post that read, "A story that touches your heart so deeply...It's the quickest I've signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my sister, Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special."

Apart from Raksha Bandhan, Akshay has a string of exciting projects which include Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and Ram Setu.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Wishes Sajid Nadiadwala With A Funny Birthday Post; Calls Him 'Man Who Literally Pays My Bills'

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Vs Jersey: Akshay Kumar's Historical Film To Lock Horns With Shahid Kapoor's Sports Drama