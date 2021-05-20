Rakul Preet On Playing Condom Tester In Her Next Film: Important To Highlight Some Issues In Light-Hearted Way

Recently, it was reported that Rakul Preet Singh has signed Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming project which is touted to be a social comedy. Buzz was that the actress will be essaying the role of a condom tester in this film.

For those who don't know about the job, it's a position offered by big condom companies where they hire people above the age of 18 to test their new projects before it hits the market. In a recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Rakul confirmed being a part of this film.

The actress said that she is excited to star in this movie as it highlights an important issue in a light-hearted way.

"It's very exciting and I am very thrilled about that film because it's important to sort of highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited. But for now, that will happen towards the end of the year," Spotboye quoted Rakul as saying.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Tejas Deoskar who had earlier directed Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut flick Bucket List. The social comedy offers a quirky take on quashing the stigma that Indians have about the use of condoms.

If rumours are to be believed, this film was earlier offered to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. However, both the leading ladies turned down the film. Apparently, Sara politely rejected the film as she is doing another film with RSVP while Ananya felt the concept was too bold. Nevertheless, Sara and Ananya's loss turned out to be Rakul's gain.

Speaking about Rakul Preet Singh, besides this film, her upcoming projects include Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer Mayday, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Thank God co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.