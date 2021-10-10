Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Make Their Relationship Instagram Official On The Actress' Birthday

Rakul Preet Singh, who turned 31 on Sunday, October 10, has left everyone surprised as she made her relationship with actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani official on her special day. The actress took to her social media account on her birthday to drop a mushy picture with Jackky. She also penned to pen a love-filled note for him and said that he has been her 'biggest gift’ this year.

Rakul wrote, “Thankyouuuu my ️ ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! ️ ️ ️ here is to making more memories together ️ ️ @jackkybhagnani (sic).” Check out the post below:

As soon as the actress shared the post, many fans and members of the film industry of her colleagues took to social media to congratulate her in the comments section. Jackky Bhagnani also took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for Rakul, confirming that they are dating.

Jackky shared a picture when he is seen holding hands and gazing into Rakul’s eyes and wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart).” Take a look!

On the professional front, Rakul will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn’s MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan. The actress also has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez and Indra Kumar’s Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the works. She recently also wrapped up a film with Akshay Kumar which is tentatively titled as Cinderella.