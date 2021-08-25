Rakul Preet Singh Talks About Working With Ayushmann Khurrana In Doctor G, Calls Him 'Fantastic Professional'

Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Doctor G. The movie will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Shefali Shah in a pivotal role. The movie is reportedly touted to be a medical drama. Rakul recently revealed her experience working with Ayushmann and shooting for the film in the city of Prayagraj.

The actress called her Punjabi connection with Ayushmann Khurrana to play an important role in making their work experience fun. Rakul Preet Singh revealed to ETimes stating, "I am a Sardarni and he's Punjabi. Both of us are foodies and we both enjoy a certain brand of humour, which stems from our home state. We're perpetually cracking some Punjabi lame jokes. Of course, he's a fantastic professional who loves to improvise his scenes. He's also equally sharp when it comes to picking up the improvisations his fellow actors make. That's a very important trait and he's fantastic with it."

Apart from this, Rakul Preet Singh also spoke about shooting for Doctor G in Prayagraj. The De De Pyaar De actress said, "The campuses are so beautiful; they have such an old-world charm. They look stunning and speak so much about the varied cultures that the city has been witness to. The shooting has been hectic but smooth. We're in a bio-bubble, so as much as I want to look around and explore the city, I can't do it right now. We've been taking all the possible precautions. We get tested every few days, wear masks and sanitise the sets regularly."

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh will also be pairing with Shefali Shah in the film for the first time. The Sardar Ka Grandson actress heaped praises on Shefali and called her a brilliant and spontaneous actress. She also called it a treat to be able to work with the Dil Dhadakne Do actress.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen in the movie Konda Polam. The film has been helmed by Krish. It also stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sai Chand and Nassar in pivotal roles. The actress revealed her first look from the same recently.