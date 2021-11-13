Rakul Preet Singh Shares First Look Of Her Upcoming Quirky Drama Chhatriwali

Ever since Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP announced their project featuring Rakul Preet Singh essaying the role of a condom tester, it has piqued huge curiosity among the audiences.

Titled Chhatriwali, the social family entertainer starring Rakul in a never-seen-before, unique character, has recently gone on floors in Lucknow.

Desperate for a job, a female unemployed chemistry graduate in small town Karnal becomes a condom tester, a secret she must hide from everyone around her. Chhatriwali is a quirky drama and another fresh high - concept film by the production house that is known to bring path-breaking subjects to the audiences.

Rakul took to her Instagram page to share the first look of the film and wrote, "Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai...Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! ☔ 😉 Presenting the first look of #Chhatriwali🎬."

Director Tejas Deoskar shares, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at de-stigmatising the use of condoms and we are truly excited that the film has gone on floors. Rakul brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought provoking subject like this, the audience will certainly enjoy a roller-coaster ride of comedy."

Sharing her excitement, Rakul Preet Singh adds, "It's quite an interesting and hatke subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited."

Chhatriwali is Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.