ram-gopal-varma-admits-he-apologised-to-tiger-shroff-after-passing-lewd-comments-against-him

More than his unconventional films, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is often in the headlines owing to his controversial social media posts. Every now and then, the filmmaker keeps posting controversial tweets without caring much about its consequences. In his latest tete-a-tete with a leading daily, RGV spoke about his infamous controversial remarks against Tiger Shroff, and said that he has already apologised to the Baaghi actor.

He said, "Yes, I did reach out to them to apologise. I spoke to Jackie Shroff as well."

For the unversed, a couple of years ago, Ram Gopal Varma had called Tiger a 'transgender' during a phone call with actor Vidyut Jammwal, who later uploaded the audio recording online, exposing RGV's lewd comments against the Heropanti actor.

In the same interview, when RGV was asked about his yet another controversial tweet on late actress Sridevi in 2015 that had irked Boney Kapoor, the former said, "That was my personal view of an actress as a director."

He had tweeted, "Srideviji's fame is not only because of her acting capacity but it's also because of her thundering thighs- top critics of Himmatwala time. If only acting talent is a measure for stardom why wasn't Smita Patil bigger than Srideviji. The thunder thighs made the difference. I respect Srideviji for her thighs, her smile, her acting talent, her sensitivity, her persona and above all I respect her love for Boney."

Earlier, reports suggested that Boney Kapoor was furious at RGV for putting such outrageous tweet against his wife. When the Satya director was asked if he ever reached out to Boney to make amends with him, he said, "I haven't met him yet but we have been in touch through common friends." He further assured that everything is fine between them.

In the same interview, Varma also shared his thoughts of remaking 90s films and said that he's not planning to remake any of his films, and his thought process is different from other filmmakers.

