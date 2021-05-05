Ram Gopal Varma Regrets Not Having Worked With Irrfan Khan; 'We Would've Created A Special Magic Together'

It's been a year since actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode, and those who have worked with him always have only good things to say about him. Irrfan was not just a brilliant actor, he was an exemplary human being. His co-stars looked up to him because he was a whole organisation of acting. He never had an over-active PR to market himself in the industry, but still had a strong fan following. Such was the impact of his work.

In his recent conversation with an entertainment portal, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma opened up about not working with Irrfan in his career and said that he regrets it.

"We were introduced long after Daud. We never worked together. I don't know why! It's just one of those things that never happened. I regret it now. We would have created a special magic together. I think he was an actor who could do anything," said RGV.

From the past few days, reports of Manoj Bajpayee having replaced Irrfan in Ram Gopal Varma's 1997 dud Daud have been doing the rounds in the media. When Varma was asked about the same, he denied rejecting Irrfan for Daud and said that he didn't even known the Paan Singh Tomar actor at that time.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Watches Irrfan Khan Starrer Life In A Metro, Calls Him 'Iconic'

He said, "No, Irrfan was never considered for Daud. I didn't even know him when Daud was being made. I had seen Manoj in Shekhar Kapoor's Bandit Queen and offered him the role in Daud."

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's First Death Anniversary: Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur & Other Stars Share Heartfelt Posts

On a related note, just like Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also regrets not getting an opportunity to work with Irrfan and told the entertainment portal, "We did not ever work together but shared a very warm camaraderie over the years. Shared many drunken nights with him talking about life and a lot of other shit."