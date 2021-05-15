Ram Gopal Varma Was Bothered By Kangana's Comment Against Urmila, Says He Doesn't Have The Right To Object

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently opened up about Kangana Ranaut's 'soft p*rn star' comment about Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar. However, he didn't say much at the time because he believes in freedom of expression.

For the unversed, last year, Kangana called Urmila a 'soft p*rn star' who is 'not known for her acting, for sure'. The personal attack same after Urmila, during an interview, had addressed Kangana's allegations against the Bollywood fraternity. The former actress had asked Ranaut to introspect about the drug culture in her home state of Himachal Pradesh before levelling allegations against Bollywood.

RGV has worked with Urmila in several films such as Rangeela, Satya and Bhoot, which have been deemed as some of the best performances by the actress. During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Ram Gopal Varma admitted that he was bothered by Kangana's comments.

He said, "Yes, it bothers me, but what I am saying is that freedom of speech is fundamentally about that. If it doesn't bother somebody, what is the point of speaking? When you say you need freedom of speech, it is only when it offends somebody. Now, I say a lot of things about a lot of people. I am sure they get bothered and offended. So, when I do that, I don't have the right to talk about somebody else saying something about someone."

After Kangana's attack on Urmila in 2020, RGV had tweeted, "Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA, SATYA, KAUN, BHOOT, EK HASEENA THI etc."

Explaining why he shared the tweet, RGV added, "I would like to believe that it is in distaste and in the context of my personal feelings about Urmila, about her performance, about whatever she said. Now, that is Kangana's viewpoint, so I didn't say anything about Kangana saying it. As a director, I gave my feeling about how versatile an actor Urmila is."