Ram Madhvani On Casting Kartik Aaryan In Dhamaka: I Am Not Reinventing Anyone

Kartik Aaryan whose name is generally associated with rom-coms took the audience by surprise with his new avatar in Ram Madhvani's upcoming Netflix film Dhamaka. Recently when the makers dropped the trailer of the film, fans were all praise for Kartik who essays the role of a news anchor in the film.

Recently in an interview with Telegraph India, Ram Madhvani was asked why he picked Kartik for this role considering he wouldn't be the top-of-mind choice for a role like this. To this, the filmmaker replied that he and Kartik had been wanting to work together over the last two-three years and Dhamaka happened to be the right project.

Madhvani also said that he isn't reinventing actors in his films rather it's they who reinvent themselves.

"Kartik picked me. Sushmita (Sen, who played the lead in Aarya) picked me. I am way down the ladder. It's they who have the power. Kartik and I have been wanting to work together over the last two-three years. Dhamaka just happened to be one of the conversations that seemed like both of us would love to work on. Someone asked me if I am reinventing these actors. I am not reinventing anyone. They are doing the reinventing of themselves. That's not my responsibility at all. I go to an actor, the actor comes to me sometimes... and it then depends on how that conversation goes," the filmmaker told the news portal.

He further added, "Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. I now know how it works... earlier I would get very disappointed if it didn't work out. But now I am getting a little better at controlling my disappointments (laughs). I am often told, 'Ram, in this industry, you have to be thick-skinned.' And I say, 'No, I want to be thin-skinned. I am happy being that.'"

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka revolves around a cynical ex-TV news anchor who sees a chance for his career comeback when he gets an alarming call on his radio show, but it may cost him his conscience. The film which is a remake of the Korean film The Terror Live, is slated to premier on November 19, 2021.