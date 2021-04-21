    For Quick Alerts
      Ram Navami 2021: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt & Others Extend Wishes To Fans

      Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country are celebrating the festival of Ram Navami in a low-key way today (April 21, 2021). The Hindu festival is celebrated to mark the descent of Lord Vishnu as Shri Rama avatar, through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. On this day, people recite poems on Lord Ram and perform the Kanya Pujan. Some even mark this day by fasting.

      Meanwhile, our Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and others took to their respective social media handles to extend greetings to their fans on this pious occasion.

      Superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted, "On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami. Jai Siya Ram."

      Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Today is Ram Lalla's birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian's heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world. राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ #RamNavami."

      Sanjay Dutt prayed for everyone's well-being and urged all to safe stay amid the pandemic. He wrote, "Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon. 🙏🏻 #HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe."

      Arjun Rampal tweeted, "श्री रामनवमी की आपको और अपके परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम."

      Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram page and wrote, "🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ."

      Filmibeat also wishes all the readers a very happy Ram Navami!

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 13:15 [IST]
      X