Ram Navami 2021: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt & Others Extend Wishes To Fans

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country are celebrating the festival of Ram Navami in a low-key way today (April 21, 2021). The Hindu festival is celebrated to mark the descent of Lord Vishnu as Shri Rama avatar, through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. On this day, people recite poems on Lord Ram and perform the Kanya Pujan. Some even mark this day by fasting.

Meanwhile, our Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and others took to their respective social media handles to extend greetings to their fans on this pious occasion.

Superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted, "On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami. Jai Siya Ram."

टीम रामसेतु की तरफ से आप सब को भगवान श्री राम के जन्‍मोत्‍सव की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं l जय सिया राम 🙏



On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami. Jai Siya Ram 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 21, 2021

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Today is Ram Lalla's birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian's heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world. राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ #RamNavami."

Today is Ram Lalla’s birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian’s heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world. राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ #RamNavami https://t.co/PPZ9krvqL7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Sanjay Dutt prayed for everyone's well-being and urged all to safe stay amid the pandemic. He wrote, "Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon. 🙏🏻 #HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe."

Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon. 🙏🏻#HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 21, 2021

Arjun Rampal tweeted, "श्री रामनवमी की आपको और अपके परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम."

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram page and wrote, "🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ."

Filmibeat also wishes all the readers a very happy Ram Navami!

ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2021: Upcoming Mythological Films Down South To Look Forward To

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu: Film Producer Denies Reports Of 45 Junior Artistes Testing Positive For COVID-19