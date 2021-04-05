Ram Setu: 45 Junior Artistes Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Akshay Kumar Makes It Mandatory To Get Tested

Akshay Kumar recently kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming film Ram Setu with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Unfortunately, the shooting has now come to a halt after the superstar tested positive for COVID-19.

As per a report in ETimes, a crew of 100 people was supposed to join at the set of the film on April 5 in Mumbai's Madh Island. However, Akshay and film's producer Vikram Malhotra decided to make it mandatory for everyone tested before their entry into the sets. We now hear that 45 out of 100 junior artistes have been diagnosed with the virus.

General Secretary of FWICE, Ashok Dubey, was quoted as saying, "Ram Setu has been taking full precautions. It is really unfortunate that 45 people from our Junior Artistes Association have tested positive. They have been quarantined."

A source told the tabloid that it is unlikely that the shooting of Ram Setu will resume before 13-14 days.

"Every precautionary test is done a couple of days in advance. Those who don't clear the test are isolated and even paid by the 'Ram Setu' producers. This unit is so careful that even if a person is feeling low on a particular day, he/she is immediately isolated in the provisions that have been done in the vicinity of where the shoot is being conducted. You will find maximum number of PPE kits on the sets of 'Ram Setu'. Lakhs of rupees have been sent on tests and isolations since Day 1," the source was quoted as saying.

The same source further added, "Akshay himself has got tested many times and is very particular that every safety protocol is maintained on the set, come what may. But it seems that this ailment in its second innings is out to turn every plan in everyone's life topsy-turvy. Let's just hope that the recent curbs imposed in Maharashtra bring down the alarmingly growing numbers, and alongside, people leave no stone unturned in their efforts to get vaccinated quickly."

Meanwhile, after testing positive for COVID-19, Akshay Kumar had urged in his statement that all those who may have come in contact with him should get themselves tested for the virus.

