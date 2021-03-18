Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Leaves For Ayodhya To Commence Shoot; Says 'A Special Film, A Special Start'

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu has been the talk of the town ever since the makers announced the movie. Now, this much anticipated film is all slated to go on floors. Akshay jetted off to Ayodhya with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha for the mahurat shot.

The Bachchan Pandey actor took to his Twitter page to share a picture in which he is seen posing with his leading ladies outside their private flight. The superstar captioned his picture as, "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins.

Need special wishes from all you guys 🙏🏻 @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @Abundantia_Ent."

Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of an archaeologist in Ram Setu. Speaking about his role, director Abhishek Sharma was quoted as saying, "Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir's fans are in for a totally new avatar of his."

As per the makers, Jacqueline and Nushrratt will be playing the role of strong, independent women in the movie.

"The story of Ram Setu is one that has always intrigued and inspired me: it represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country. Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future.I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth," Akshay had recently said in a statement.

After 2.0, Akshay Kumar & Lyca Productions collaborate once again for Ram Setu. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video will also be venturing into film production with this Akshay Kumar starrer.

