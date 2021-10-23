    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Ooty Schedule Of The Film, To Shoot In Gujarat Next

      By
      |

      Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu is inevitably one of the most awaited films on the block. The actor recently took to his social media handle to announce the wrap of the Ooty schedule of the movie. He also shared a beautiful picture from the shoot location.

      Akshay-Kumar

      Talking about the picture, it also features Akshay Kumar's co-stars from the movie, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev. Akshay along with Jacqueline and Satyadev can be seen overlooking the picturesque hills, clouds and the sun in Ooty. The Phir Hera Pheri actor can be seen donning a deep blue jacket and sporting a long hairdo which is his look for the movie wherein he is playing an archaeologist. Jacqueline can be seen with her eyes closed while Satyadev sports a pensive expression.

      OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva, Asks Fans For Their Blessings And Wishes For The FilmOMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva, Asks Fans For Their Blessings And Wishes For The Film

      Akshay Kumar also had a heartfelt caption for the same. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor captioned it stating, "In the photo - or in life - there's always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin" along with a prayer emoji. Take a look at the same.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

      Now according to a news report in ETimes, Akshay Kumar will be shooting for Ram Setu next in Gujarat. The Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor will aim to wrap up the shoot by December 2021. The shooting of the movie had begun in March earlier this year. Akshay had also shared his first look from the movie and had stated, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me." However, the filming had faced a major setback when Akshay along with some of the other crew members had tested positive for COVID-19. The movie has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma and also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role.

      Adipurush: Confirmed! Prabhas' Epic Drama Will Clash With Akshay Kumar's Raksha BandhanAdipurush: Confirmed! Prabhas' Epic Drama Will Clash With Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan

      Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also shared the first poster of his upcoming movie OMG 2. The movie has been helmed by Amit Rai and also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay is also awaiting the release of his much-awaited movie Sooryavanshi on November 5.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 14:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 23, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X