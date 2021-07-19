Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez And Nushrratt Bharuccha To Head To Sri Lanka For The Shoot?

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu has been in the buzz right since its inception. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The paparazzi spotted the star cast recently hinting that the trio may resume shooting for the same soon. Now according to the latest development surrounding the film, Akshay, Nushrratt and Jacqueline may soon head off to Sri Lanka to shoot for the film.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, the team of Ram Setu is now prepping hard to resume the shoot for the film. While the team will be having a shooting schedule in Mumbai, they may also head off to Sri Lanka for filming in the future. The report further added that if all goes well and the crew gets no travelling restrictions, then they may soon travel to Sri Lanka for an important schedule.

Talking about the film, Ram Setu has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is being produced by Vikram Malhotra. Earlier in March this year, Akshay Kumar had revealed his look from the film and had revealed that he will be playing the role of an archaeologist in the movie. The Phir Hera Pheri actor had stated that "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me."

According to an earlier news report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Ram Setu have roped in veteran actor Nassar and upcoming Telugu actor Satyadev to join the cast of the film. The report had quoted a source that revealed, "Ram Setu is among the most ambitious films of Akshay Kumar and the team is going all out to ensure an able cast on board the film. The two south names have signed on to play key roles in Ram Setu and will start shooting with Akshay soon. While the details of their character have been kept under wraps, but it's said to be a well meaty and well-sketched role."

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the film Raksha Bandhan. The actor also has projects like Bachchan Panday, Sooryavanshi and Prithviraj in the pipeline. He will be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.