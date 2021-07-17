Ram Teri Ganga Maili Actress Mandakini Is Keen To Make Her Comeback In Bollywood

Actress Mandakini is best remembered for her role of a mountain girl in Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili in which she was paired opposite Rajiv Kapoor. The leading lady went on to star in films like Aag Aur Shola, Jaal, Loha amongst others. However, Ram Teri Ganga Maili continues to remain her most popular outing till date.

Mandakini who was last seen in Govinda-Aditya Pancholi's 1996 film Zordaar, is now keen to make her comeback in Bollywood. Her manager Babubhai Thiba recently told ETimes that the actress is planning to return back to films and is currently going through scripts and narrations. Mandakini is open to taking up web series and films but wants to play central characters in them.

Thiba told the tabloid, "Mandakini is definitely making a comeback and at present reading scripts and inviting narrations, too. She is open to working in web series and films, but wants to play central characters in the projects."

The report further said that it was Mandakini's brother Bhanu who convinced her to return to acting.

Bhanu told Etimes, "When she would visit Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, I could see that she still has a huge fan following. So, I told her that she must start acting again. She was offered the central role in a serial called 'Chhoti Sardani', which Mandakini refused but she suggested Anita Raaj's name for the role instead."

Her manager also revealed that Mandakini has expressed her desire to make her comeback in Bollywood and is choosing the right scripts for her return to the industry.