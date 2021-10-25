I Advise Shah Rukh Khan To Send Aryan To De-addiction Rehabilitation Centre: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

It's been more than three weeks since Aryan Khan got arrested by NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Ever since he got embroiled into controversy, netizens have been divided into two thoughts. While some are extending their support to the Khans, others are slamming them left, right and center. Amid all the hullabaloo around Aryan's bail, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has a message for Shah Rukh Khan and it might not go well with the actor's fans.

"It is not good to take drugs at a young age. Aryan Khan has a future ahead. I advise Shah Rukh Khan to send Aryan Khan to a de-addiction rehabilitation centre associated with the ministry. He should be there for 1-2 months instead of keeping him in jail. There are a lot of such centres across the country. In 1-2 months, he will be cured of drug addiction," said Union Minister while speaking to a media agency.

He further added that as per his ministry a new law should be formulated under which the accused should not be sent to jail.

Athawale also lauded Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for his investigation into the cruise drugs case and said, "At least 5-6 times, the court has received a bail petition but was rejected. This shows that NCB has full approval and it is wrong to say that his arrest is unlawful."

Meanwhile, had Aryan not gotten arrested by NCB, today's would have been a joyful day for Shah Rukh and Gauri, but owing to the ongoing fiasco, the duo is not celebrating their 30th anniversary.