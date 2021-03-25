Ramesh Taurani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I Have Taken My First Vaccine Dose'

Noted Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently under medication for recovery.

Taurani who heads the production house Tips, shared this news on his Instagram page and urged those who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus. He also wrote that he has taken his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and hoped to get better soon.

The producer wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID and have informed @my_bmc been following all the precautions and taking medications to get better. If you have interacted with me in the past two weeks please do get tested. I have taken my 1st vaccine dose and hope to recover from this soon."

Taurani is known for bankrolling films like Soldier, Kya Kehna!, Raaz, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and the Race franchise. His upcoming project is Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor starrer Bhoot Police.

Earlier, on Wednesday (March 24, 2021), Aamir Khan's spokesperson had issued a statement that the superstar is under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Later, it was reported that the three members from Deol staff have contracted COVID-19. Actor Rohit Saraf also confirmed testing positive for COVID-19.

In the last few weeks, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Satish Kaushik and others have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Offered Film By Me, Says Producer Ramesh Taurani

ALSO READ: Rohit Saraf Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite The Precautions; Urges Fans Not To Take The Virus Lightly