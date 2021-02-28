Rana Daggubati Reveals Another Poster Of Haathi Mere Saathi; The Trailer To Release On March 4

News alert! Another poster of Eros International's Haathi Mere Saathi hits the marquee today. The ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain leave us impressed and intrigued by the latest poster of Haathi Mere Saathi. The film is helmed by the accomplished director, Prabu Solomon who has worked closely around films based on wildlife.

It's a trilingual adventure drama releasing in 3 languages- Haathi Mere Saathi, in Hindi, Kaadan in Tamil, and Aranya in Telugu. The special treat in the film is the dynamic star elephant, Unni. The much-awaited official trailer of the Rana Daggubati starrer will be out on March 4, 2021, on the special occasion of World Wildlife Day.

Are you ready for 2021's first trilingual film? The thrilling fight between Man VS Nature to #SaveTheElephants is back



Stay tuned on @ErosNow for the trailer of Aranya and Kaadan releasing on 3rd March and Haathi Mere Saathi on the 4th of March!



IN THEATRES on 26th March!

Haathi Mere Saathi is a story that traces the narrative of a man (Rana Daggubati), who spends most of his life in the jungle, dedicated to protecting the ecosystem.

An endearing tale of a bond between a man and an elephant.

The film is produced by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, an established leader in the Indian film industry with a track record of over 40 years.

The pan-India multi-lingual film will premiere in three languages on 26 March 2021. So, lock your date for a wild, wild adventure.

