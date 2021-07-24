Ranbir Kapoor A Generation Defining Actor, Says Shamshera Director Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra's ambitious dacoit drama Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor has caught everyone's attention ever since the film was announced. The filmmaker has been quietly working on this project since late 2018. Shamshera is currently in post-production stage.

Karan, who turns a year older today, is planning to ring in his special day by finalising the mix of this film which he reveals, will be an action spectable for the audience. The director feels that Shamshera will give a wholesome cinematic experience of watching Hindi films in theatres.

Calling this Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer a "visual extravaganza with complexed human emotions", Malhotra said that this film deserves to be on the big screen.

The filmmaker said, "I will be celebrating my birthday by finalising the mix of Shamshera, a vision I have cherished for some time now. I can't wait to share Shamshera with you all. As a filmmaker, I have been fortunate enough to be able to tell stories that I would like to see as an audience and Shamshera is definitely that kind of a story. It is a visual extravaganza with complexed human emotions and it deserves to be on the big screen where people have, for years had a truly wholesome cinematic experience of watching Hindi feature films."

Further, Karan hailed Ranbir Kapoor as a 'generation defining' actor and said that he feels lucky to have found the right team for this action entertainer. He was also all praise for Vaani Kapoor and revealed that the audience would be in for a surprise when it comes to Sanjay Dutt.

"I'm fortunate to have found a steadfast producer in Aditya Chopra and an all determined cast and crew for Shamshera who have always been by my side right from the word go. Ranbir Kapoor is a generation defining actor and has given his best to Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor plays his strength and compliments him beautifully in the film. As far as Sanjay Dutt is concerned, you are in for a surprise," Malhotra spilled the beans.

The filmmaker emphasised that Shamshera celebrates everything that a pan Indian Hindi films stands for. He added that it will appeal to all audience segments who would want to watch good cinema on the big screen post pandemic.

In a last year and a half, many filmmakers have opted for the digital route to release their films owing to certain constraints due to the pandemic. However, Yash Raj Films, the makers of Shamshera are keen to get a theatrical release for their film which they plan to do so in the grandest way possible.

Karan says, "I have grown up on quintessential Hindi cinema and I wanted to create a true blue Hindi film that everyone can enjoy in theatres. I feel confident that we have achieved an entertainer that will appeal to everyone. We are all waiting eagerly for the COVID-19 situation to become better in our country and then plan the release of Shamshera in the grandest way possible."

Besides Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor's other upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor.