Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Jodhpur Trip Ahead Of Actor's Birthday Spark Off Wedding Rumours

It's no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a couple! The two stars reportedly fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and since then, have been painting the town red with their romance. Fans too, are seen rooting for this couple for all the time. Amid this, Ranbir and Alia were snapped at the Jodhpur airport over the weekend ahead of the Sanju actor's birthday which falls on Tuesday (September 28).

As soon as their pictures went viral on social media, netizens started speculating whether the lovebirds were in the 'Blue City' to scout locations for their wedding. Alia looked chic in a classic denims-and-white-tee look while her beau Ranbir painted a smart picture in a lounge set. Apparently the duo reportedly headed for Jawai Bandh by road.

Have a look at their pictures.

Ever since the news of Ranbir and Alia's relationship became public, time and again rumours about their impending wedding have surfaced on the internet. However, the duo always maintained their silence until last year when Ranbir admitted in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand that if it weren't for the pandemic, he and Alia would have tied the knot.

"It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life," he had told Masand.

Further, speculations about their wedding once again grabbed the headlines when Ranbir and Alia along with their respective families were spotted ringing in New Year in Jodhpur. Later, it was revealed that it was just a family outing.

With respect to work, Ranbir Kapoor has some interesting films in the pipeline which includes Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster thriller Animal, Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy with Shraddha Kapoor and Karan Malhotra's dacoit film Shamshera.

His lady love Alia Bhatt also has multiple movies in her kitty which includes Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, Rockey Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmastra and Jee Le Zaraa.