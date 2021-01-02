Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Ranthambore Trip Comes To An End With A Memorable Family Picture

Ranbir Kapoor and his lady love Alia Bhatt began the New Year on a high note by spending some quality time together in Ranthambore. The couple was accompanied by their respective families. Meanwhile, several pictures from Ranbir-Alia's Ranthambore trip went viral on social media.

After ringing in New Year far away from the hustle of Bollywood, Ranbir and Alia have now returned back to Bay. Ranbir's sister Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a special picture which marked the end of the trip.

The Bhatts And The Kapoor Pose For The Last Picture From The Trip Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this picture and wrote, mother Neetu Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "End to a fantastic trip! Making memories #FamilyBonding #NewYear2021." The frame features Ranbir Kapoor, his filmmaker-friend Ayan Mukerji, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima and her daughter Samara. Unseen Photo From Ranbir-Alia's Ranthambore Trip A picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exploring the Ranthambore jungle is going viral on social media. In the snap, Ranbir and Alia are seen engaged in conversation as they sat at the back of an open jeep. Alia's mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt had also accompanied them for the jungle safari. Tiger Spotting Later, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a picture of a tiger clicked by Ranbir Kapoor while they were exploring the jungle.

Earlier, it was being speculated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting engaged during their Ranthambore trip. However, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor refuted these reports while speaking with a news portal. Meanwhile, speaking about films, Ranbir kickstarted the New Year by announcing his next with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Animal. The crime drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in key roles.

