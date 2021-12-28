Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Twin In Matching Outfits As They Jet Off To Secret Location To Ring In The New Year

Many Bollywood actors are taking a break from work for the holidays and ringing in the New Year with their loved ones. In the same vein, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as they jetted off to a secret location for their vacation.

The actors were snapped by the paparazzi at the terminal wearing colour coordinated outfits. Alia wore an olive green trench coat over a similar coloured T-shirt and trousers. The actress’ attire had a casual air about it and she was also carrying an orange coloured handbag. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore olive green coloured cargo pants paired with a blue T-shirt and a black jacket. He carried a backpack and both of them posed for the media before entering the airport. Take a look at the pics below:

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The highly awaited film is all set to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022. The team recently launched the motion poster of the movie at a grand event. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Alia recently wrapped up her Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The two were previously seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen in the movie Shamshera opposite Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Apart from that, he is currently working on Animal opposite Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor.