Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Starrer Brahmastra To Release In Summer 2022?

Director Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated film, Brahmastra has faced multiple delays at the box office due to various reasons. While fans are waiting to witness this fantasy-action venture on the silver screen, the latest reports suggest that the makers have almost finalised its release date.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the makers are planning to release the film in Summer 2022. The director is also planning to shoot the remaining portions in either October or November depending upon the coronavirus situation. In the meantime, the post-production work on the completed portions of the film has been going on in full swing.

A source close to the development revealed, “A lot of films were expected to be released this year, however, everything’s changed because of the second wave of Covid 19. The makers of Brahmastra are now looking at a Summer 2022 release. Ayan is hoping to resume filming for the remaining portions in October or November, depending on the situation then. Meanwhile, post production work on the parts that are already filmed is going on in full swing.”

Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The highly awaited biggie has been produced by Karan Johar.

Recently, in the month of March, Alia Bhatt had shared some pictures with Ranbir and Ayan from the film’s set. Alia had written on Instagram, "it's a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything ♥️♥️ P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning." Take a look!