Ranbir Kapoor And Imtiaz Ali's Next Project Is Not The Amar Singh Chamkila Biopic?

It was earlier reported that Ranbir Kapoor will soon be collaborating with Imtiaz Ali again which will mark their third film together. It was speculated that the project will be a biopic on the controversial musician Amar Singh Chamkila. However, the latest development surrounding the same suggests otherwise.

A source close to the development has revealed to Bollywood Hungama that the biopic was one project that Imtiaz Ali was working on but he also has two other films that he is writing currently. While one film will give out a social message on suicide, the details about the other movie is kept under wraps. The source added that the movie which is in talks with Ranbir Kapoor is not the biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila since that will see the actor once again playing a musician like in Rockstar.

Ranbir Kapoor And Imtiaz Ali To Come Together Again For A Project?

The source went on to say that the Love Aaj Kal filmmaker is in talks with Ranbir for one of the other two movies that he is writing. The earlier reports suggested that Imtiaz had narrated both the films to Ranbir and the latter seemed to have liked one of them. The deal will soon be officially sealed between the actor and the director regarding the project once the script is fully ready. However, this may be nothing less than a delight for the fans who had wished for Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate with Imtiaz again.

For the unversed, Ranbir had earlier worked with the director in movies like Rockstar and Tamasha. The movie Rockstar had seen the actor essay the role of a troubled musician and had won him several accolades. The movie was also appreciated for its music and marked the debut of Nargis Fakhri in the industry.

Talking about Tamasha, it also starred Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The movie was lauded for its unconventional subject and plotline. The soundtracks were also appreciated by the music lovers.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the movie Animal. The movie will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It will also be starring Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. He will also be seen in the movie Brahmastra alongside ladylove Alia Bhatt.