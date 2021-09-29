Ranbir Kapoor Gets Trolled Over Alia Bhatt's Birthday Post For Him; 'Every Year He Becomes Somebody's Life'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently spending quality time in Jodhpur along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Yesterday, he celebrated his birthday at a luxurious resort and Alia shared a beautiful picture with him on her Instagram page, wherein the duo was seen enjoying the view of a lake and sunset. While the picture was every bit romantic, Alia's caption on her post caught everyone's attention.

She captioned the picture as, "happy birthday my life 💗♾✨," and netizens were hell-bent on trolling Ranbir, because of his past affairs. It's known to all that Ranbir was in a serious relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Taking a jibe at Ranbir and Alia's relationship, many netizens poked fun at Ranbir and wrote that every year he becomes somebody's life.

Alia Bhatt Enjoys Sunset With Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday, Calls Him Her Life

Check out their comments below...

@lifeisdeepasocean: Lol so funny how every year he becomes somebody's life.

@sm91475: Life ka koi bharosha nahi, kab kahan chala jaye.

@alam6786: Yeh bohoton ki life reh chuka hai 😂.

@_omayer: I guess she's talking about the water.

@the_noicee_guy: 😂😂😂 vo kahiyo ki life reh chuka hai.

@____mr_.anshu.13_____: Aapki life pahle deepika... Katrina.... Ki bhi thi😂😂.. Ab aap baki ho... 😂.

@maahhhek: Alia Bhatt over here literally manifested her guy.

On a related note, Alia's post has already received two million likes on Instagram. While Ranbir got heavily trolled by netizens, many of his followers sent love to him and Alia.

With respect to work, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Apart from Brahmastra, he has Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Luv-Ranjan's next in his kitty.

(Social media posts are unedited.)