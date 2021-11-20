Ranbir Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Starrer Animal Gets An August 2023 Release Date

The film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles was right in the buzz ever since its inception. The movie has been helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Now, much to the happiness of the fans, the movie has finally got a release date. The movie is all set to release on August 11, 2023.

Actor Bobby Deol took to his social media handle to inform the same. The Race 3 actor tweeted, "What we know is an ANIMAL, what we don't is his story that will keep you on the edge. Meet him in cinemas on 11th August 2023." Take a look at his tweet.

The makers of Animal had earlier released an announcement video that had Ranbir Kapoor's voice in the same, making fans super excited. Recently Parineeti Chopra who will star alongside the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor for the first time in the movie also spoke about collaborating with him. Speaking to Spotboye, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress said that she considers herself extremely privileged and honoured to be part of the movie Animal. Parineeti added that she wanted to work with Ranbir for a long time. The actress went on to say that she is excited to be on the sets and wants to observe and learn from Ranbir.

Apart from this, Parineeti Chopra also spoke about working with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in this ambitious project. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress had said, "I love Kabir Singh and he is quite an interesting director. I have spent some time with him and trust me Sandeep Sir has made an amazing film. I am actually really excited to be on that set because of the cast and just because of who all I get to learn from and like I said I signed that film also this year so it's been good so far. We have some time now, we will figure out when we can shoot safely because we have a huge crew so yeah, there is time for the shoot."