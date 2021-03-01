Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra Starrer Animal To Release In Theatres On This Day

On New Year, Ranbir Kapoor had pleasantly surprised his fans by announcing his film with Sandeep Vanga Reddy titled Animal. The makers had even released a teaser to give us a hint of what's in store for us. Animal, headlined by Ranbir, also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Now, the release date of this much-anticipated film is finally out! Animal is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on Dusshera 2022. Bobby Deol took to his Twitter page to share this news and wrote, "*ANIMAL* starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to have a *Dusshera 2022 release*. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani & Krishan Kumar."

Have a look at his tweet.

*ANIMAL* starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to have a *Dusshera 2022 release*.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani & Krishan Kumar. — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) March 1, 2021

Reportedly, Animal is a gangster drama entangles the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature. Buzz is that Parineeti plays the role of Ranbir's wife while Anil Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of his father. There are even strong whispers that Bulbull actress Tripti Dimri has a pivotal role in this flick. However, there's no confirmation on this yet from the makers.

Animal is Sandeep Vanga Reddy's second Hindi outing after the blockbuster success of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

Talking about Ranbir's upcoming slate of films, the actor has an interesting line-up which includes Yash Raj Film's Shamshera, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled rom-com opposite Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra's latest release The Girl On The Train premiered on Netflix last week.

