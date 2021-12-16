Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Wedding; Recalls His Fight With Rishi Kapoor During Brahmastra Shoot

Yesterday (December 15, 2021), Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt graced the motion poster launch of their upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. At the launch event, when a reporter asked Ranbir "When will you marry Alia or someone else?", the actor replied by saying, "Well, haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that. Humari kab hogi (When will ours happen)?"

Ranbir looked towards Ayan and said, "I am asking him, humari kab hogi (when will ours happen)?" The filmmaker then said, "Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai (The announcement of one date is enough for today), Brahmastra ki release date. Let's wait."

While Ranbir didn't take Katrina's name, he was clearly hinting at her wedding, which took place in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal.

At the same event, Ranbir also recalled his fight with late father Rishi Kapoor because of Brahmastra shoot and said that he was skeptical about the film owing to its budget.

Ranbir said, "I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, 'What are you doing?' 'Who takes so long to make a film?' 'Who spends so much money? Ranbir you're not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega, India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta (Who watches VFX in India? No one will watch a film made with VFX).'"

Ranbir further said that he hopes that his father is proud of him and is watching him from the heaven. Ranbir further paid a tribute to his father by revisiting iconic lines from his film Karz.