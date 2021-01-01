Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: The Title Announcement Video Of The Sandeep Reddy Vanga Directorial Is Here!

Ranbir Kapoor, the talented actor is joining hands with the Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the upcoming project titled Animal. The makers launched the Ranbir Kapoor starrer on New Year's day by revealing the title announcement video of the project through social media. The promising title poster of Animal is now winning the internet.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of the project revealed the title announcement video through his official Twitter page, with the caption: "Experience the emotion.... :-)". Well, the promising title video and interesting title of the project have already raised the curiosity among the audiences.

The title video is presented in the backdrop of Ranbir Kapoor's character's conversation with his father, where he asks him to take rebirth as his son. The high emotional quotient in Ranbir's dialogues and the haunting background score in the title announcement teaser is enough to give the audiences goosebumps. From the video, it is evident that something very exciting is in store for the audience.

Read the official statement by the makers here:

"Starting 2021 with a Bang!

Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Murad Khetani announce their next film with Ranbir Kapoor titled ANIMAL.

The film also features debonair Anil Kapoor, stunning Bobby Deol, and talented Parineeti Chopra.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani's Cine1Studios."

The highly anticipated project will mark Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol. If the reports are to be true, Animal will start rolling by the first half of 2021. More details are expected to be revealed soon.

