Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others Wish The Rockstar Actor

Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older today (September 28). Reportedly, the actor is celebrating his special day with his ladylove Alia Bhatt in Jodhpur. While his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with his many fans have been bestowing lovely birthday wishes for him, his sisters and actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have also taken to their social media handle to wish him.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she took to her Instagram story to share a lovely picture of Ranbir Kapoor with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. The picture had the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor carrying a baby Taimur in his arms. The uncle-nephew duo can be seen looking at something. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday Legend." Take a look at her post.

While Karisma Kapoor shared an unseen picture with Ranbir Kapoor presumably from one of their family gatherings. Karisma can be seen looking beautiful in a leaf printed top while the Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year actor can be seen embracing her warmly. She captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday Ranbir. Tightest Hug Back." Take a look at the post that was shared by her.

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan had a lovely birthday wish for him. She shared a delightful selfie picture with him. She furthermore captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday sweet soul, may you forever be blessed, love you." Take a look at the picture that was shared by one of the actor's fan clubs.

Apart from this, Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a warm birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor. He shared a selfie picture wherein the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor looks dapper in a white tee that he has paired up with a blue jacket. Ayushmann also looks handsome in a rose printed white tee. The actors can be seen twinning with their spectacles. Take a look at the post.

Ranbir Kapoor's Roy co-star Jacqueline Fernandez also wished him by sharing a still with him from their movie. On the work front, next year will see the talented actor make a comeback with a bang. His movies like Brahmastra, Shamshera and Animal will reportedly be releasing the next year.