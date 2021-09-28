Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday: Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Have An Adorable Wish For The Actor

Ranbir Kapoor who is inevitably one of the most gifted and versatile actors on the block celebrates his birthday today (September 28). The actor is reportedly celebrating the same in Jodhpur along with his ladylove Alia Bhatt. However, fans have been showering him with beautiful birthday wishes. Not only this, but his mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also wished him on this special day.

Talking about the same, Neetu Kapoor shared a lovely picture that has her, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni posing together. The Amar Akbar Anthony actress had an endearing caption along with the same. She wrote, "Happy Birthday my heartbeat. Love and blessings to you in abundance." Take a look at the same.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her social media handle to wish her brother. Riddhima shared a delightful picture that has her posing together with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Riddhima's daughter Samara also joins the picture. She captioned it stating, "To my 'rockstar' bro -Here's wishing you a very happy b'day !!!!! We love you so much." Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show wherein the mother-daughter duo had shared many fun anecdotes regarding Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu had revealed that Riddhima cannot hear anything against her brother. The veteran actress said on the show, "Mereko Bhi Theek Kar Deti Hai (She even sets me straight)! 'No, mom, I think you are wrong, I don't think so.' Okay, baba."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also revealed that she used to fight and beat up Ranbir Kapoor when they were kids. When she was asked if they still fight, Riddhima said, "Abhi height Dekha Hai Ranbir Ka? Panga Nahi Lena Hai (Have you seen Ranbir's height now? I don't want to mess with him)." Pulling Ranbir's leg, his sister also said that Ranbir would have cried happy tears when she got married to Bharat Sahni, because they used to share the same room, and post her marriage, it would be his room.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will have many big releases in the year 2022. The actor will more than make up for his long sabbatical from the big screen. These movies include Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal and his untitled Luv Ranjan film.