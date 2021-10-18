Ranbir Kapoor Shoots For A Lavish House Party Song With 500 Dancers Post COVID-19 Relaxation

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's next alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles. However, the latest development surrounding the movie will inevitably make fans excited. The buzz is that since the COVID-19 restrictions have now relaxed, Ranbir shot for an extravagant song sequence for a house party in the movie.

According to a news report in ETimes, Ranbir Kapoor shot for the song along with 500 background dancers. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor shot for the same in Madh Island. The news report further stated that the Luv Ranjan untitled movie became the first movie crew to shoot for a song sequence on such a grand scale ever since the COVID-19 restrictions relaxed.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Pose For Some Lovely Pictures With Their Fans At Sujan Jawai Camp In Jodhpur

The report further added that the song has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. The Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year actor recently wrapped up the shooting of the song. This will be nothing less than a visual delight for the fans of the actor who were waiting for Ranbir Kapoor to be seen in a dance number again.

Alia Bhatt Enjoys Sunset With Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday, Calls Him Her Life

Talking about the Luv Ranjan movie, it will mark the coming together of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the very first time. The earlier schedules of the movie were shot in Delhi wherein the entire cast was spotted leaving for the same. Apart from this, Ranbir will also be starring in the movie Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. On the occasion of Ranbir's birthday (September 28), the makers of the film had teased his fans with a sneak peek of his look.

It was earlier reported that Ranbir Kapoor will also perform a cameo dance number in the Vicky Kaushal starrer Mr Lele. The track will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and shot in Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. The Wake Up Sid actor will not share the screen space with Vicky or the leading ladies of the movie namely Bhumi Pednekar or Kiara Advani but instead, he will go solo in the film. Apart from this, the actor will also be sharing screen space with ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time in Brahmastra.