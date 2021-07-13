PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor Get Snapped As They Leave To Shoot For Luv Ranjan's Film

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Luv Ranjan's much-awaited film. The actors were recently spotted at the airport leaving for the shoot of the yet-untitled romantic-comedy film. The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

The duo was seen in their casual best as they headed to resume shoot and were happily seen posing for the shutterbugs. Shraddha was seen wearing a colourful maxi dress whilst Ranbir opted for a black t-shirt and pants. The stars made sure to wear a mask and were accompanied by Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor as well. Check out the pictures below:

Ranbir and Shraddha’s film will release on Holi, 18th March 2022. The shooting of the yet-untitled rom-com commenced this January in Delhi. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and is being presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

In an earlier interview, with BollywoodLife, Shraddha opened up about working with Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan. Speaking about the Pyaar Ka Punchnama filmmaker, she said, "I'm so excited to be working with Luv sir. I think he's such a brilliant director, and the kind of movies he has made, the way they connect with the audience, it makes me more excited that I'm getting to work with him."

Talking about Ranbir, the actress called him an amazing actor and said. "After shooting a little bit in Delhi, I can say that the ongoing process has been a completely unique experience," added Shraddha. For the uninitiated, the romantic-comedy is slated to release next year during Holi. We tried getting in touch with Luv Ranjan for more details about the second schedule but he chose to keep mum.