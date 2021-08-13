Ranbir Kapoor Spends Time With Riddhima & Natasha For A Pre-Rakhi Dinner, Neetu Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic

Ranbir Kapoor's Rakhi celebrations have started early. Mother Neetu Kapoor revealed that Ranbir and Riddhima visited cousin Natasha Nanda for a special pre-rakhi dinner. The veteran actor also shared adorable pictures of the 'cuties' together.

Neetu Kapoor shared the photo from the get-together with the caption, "Cutiesss Pre Raksha bandhan dinner ❤️❤️❤️." The photo shows the siblings posing together for a picture while Neetu Kapoor was seen on a video call. Ranbir can be seen donning a cream sweatshirt paired with comfortable cargo pants. A black cap, matching glasses and an infectious smile completed the look of the actor.

Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor Pulls Son Ranbir's Leg; Asks Him To Call Her Every Day

Riddhima Kapoor also shared the same picture on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner Missed a few ♥️ #mammabearonfacetime." She also shared a selfie with Natasha and a glimpse of the dinner setting with rose petals and beautiful crockery on Instagram stories.

For the unversed, Natasha Nanda is Ritu Nanda's daughter. Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently in Delhi busy shooting for Luv Ranjan's upcoming film. The film is tentatively slated for a release during Holi 2022, and is reportedly said to mark ace producer Boney Kapoor's acting debut.

Neetu Kapoor On Joining Jug Jugg Jeeyo Sets Post Rishi's Death: I Needed Something To Make Me Feel Stronger

Ranbir Kapoor also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Neetu Kapoor is also set to return to the big screen with Dharma Production's upcoming film Jug Jug Jiyo alongside, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The film is directed by Raj Mehta is a comedy-drama.