Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra’s Character Poster Out, Actor Looks Intense As The Fierce Shiva

The much-awaited motion poster of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is finally out. The same was revealed in a fan event in Delhi today (December 15). The movie has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is all set to release on September 9, 2022. It also stars superstar Amitabh Bachchan, South sensation Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia.

Talking about the intense motion poster, it starts with Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva telling Alia Bhatt's character Isha that something is going on in this world that cannot be understood by normal people. He then adds that there are some old Astras (weapons) in this world. Alia's character then enquires that why only he can see these things and she goes on to ask about his real identity.

The audience is then introduced to Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva wearing a tattered white t-shirt and black pants. The actor's face can be seen in an injured and bruised up condition hinting at some high octane action sequences in the movie. However, what is unmissable in the poster is that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor can be seen standing amidst a roaring fire and can be seen holding a Trident made up of fire. His legs and arms can also be seen caught on fire. A silhouette of Lord Shiva with his Trident can also be seen behind the actor. Take a look at the same.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor launched the same in a fan event in Delhi wherein they were also accompanied by the director of the film Ayan Mukerji. The couple were also all poses for the paparazzi at the event. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt that he paired up with a black jacket and pants. While his ladylove Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a mermaid-cut red mid-slit gown that she paired up with dangler earrings. Take a look at some of the pictures from the event.

The makers revealing the release date and the character poster of the movie is nothing less than a treat for all the fans of the film. They have seen an extremely long wait for the movie to see the daylight. Now, it is just a matter of time to wait for Alia Bhatt's character poster to be revealed from the movie.