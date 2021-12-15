Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra's Release Date Out, Fantasy Film To Release On September 9, 2022

The long wait for the fans is now finally over as the release date of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is finally out. The movie will be released on the big screen on September 9, 2022. It has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The makers are also going to reveal the character poster of Ranbir's character Shiva in a fan event today (December 15).

Talking about the same, a news report in Pinkvilla confirmed the release date of Brahmastra to be on September 9, 2022 hours before the fan event. A source close to the movie had also revealed to the publication stating that the release of the movie will be coinciding with a partial holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi next year, especially in Maharashtra. The source added that the makers discussed several dates but zeroed on to this one.

The team of Brahmastra shared the motion poster of the movie recently. It has Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva standing arm-stretched in front of a blazing sun. The voiceover in the same is that of superstar Amitabh Bachchan's voice. Alia Bhatt also shared the same on her social media handle and informed the fans about the fan event wherein the release date and the character poster of the movie will be revealed.

The motion poster's post further urged the fans to register for the event as soon as possible as there is a limited entry system. The same will be live-streamed for the registered audience and the venue will be at the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi at 4 pm today (December 15). The message was being sent to the fans through Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. A background score of 'Namo Namo' can be heard in the backdrop of the same.

Earlier Ayan Mukerji had shared presumably a still from the movie of Ranbir Kapoor having his arms stretched towards a flame of fire. The filmmaker had penned a heartfelt caption about unveiling the release date of the movie now. He had stated, "The Time Feels Right. Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra's Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed! Waiting patiently for its Time. That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmāstra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra. The Time for 'another', but this time - Final Release Date. And to do it all, in a way, that's as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create. Really really soon."