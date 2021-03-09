Ranbir Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19? Uncle Randhir Kapoor Reacts To Reports

A leading news portal recently reported that Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently under quarantine. The report left his fans concerned. Now, Ranbir's uncle and actor Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that the Brahmastra actor is under the weather. However, he didn't disclose the reason behind his ill health.

Pinkvilla quoted Randhir as saying, "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town." Further, when the news portal dropped a text to Ranbir, his actress-mother Neetu Kapoor and RK's manager, they didn't receive any response from them till the time of publishing the report.

Earlier, Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor had contracted COVID-19, while shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo. Post recovery, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had posted a selfie with mom Neetu and written, "Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54."

With respect to work, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy working on his upcoming fantasy adventure Brahmastra. Last week, his co-star Alia Bhatt had given fans a glimpse into the Brahmastra universe by sharing some intriguing pictures from the film's sets. She had captioned the snaps as, It's a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything 🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️ P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning 💫💫💫."

Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting line up of films which include Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

