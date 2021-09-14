Ranbir Kapoor To Team Up With Eros Now For Their Upcoming Anthology Aisa Waisa Pyaar?

Over the years, Eros Now has brought for their viewers, many prominent films and stories. Each year the leading OTT platform ensures to present excellent content that leaves a lasting impression on the audiences. This year is no different, as Eros Now is all set to charm their fans with one of the most awaited anthologies of the year, Aisa Waisa Pyaar!

This anthology will depict 4 different love stories crisscrossing each other in a unique pattern as the narrative progresses.

While talking about love stories, it's impossible for anyone to miss mentioning our very own chocolate Boy of the industry, Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, you guessed it right! It seems the makers might be planning to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for the anthology, that's based on love and different shades of Pyaar as we would rightfully put it!

A well-informed industry source revealed, "Ranbir has always impressed audiences of all age groups with his power-packed performances over the years. His brilliance and effortless charm on-screen have earned him a lot of love from fan-girls all over the world! It is not surprising at all that the makers might be looking at him for an important aspect in their anthology that's based on love! If this happens, it will surely be exciting for all his fans to watch him associate with Aisa Waisa Pyaar."

According to the latest buzz, the makers might be planning to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for Aisa Waisa Pyaar. Though things are yet to be finalized, industry rumors are rife! Let's wait and watch if we get to see this superstar winning hearts yet again with his charisma in Aisa Waisa Pyaar!