Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena Are Successful Because Of Their Talent: Riddhima Kapoor On Nepotism In Bollywood

Ever since Kangana Ranaut dropped the nepotism in Bollywood bomb on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, there has been a never-ending debate on this infamous word. Recently, late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared her two cents on the nepotism debate.

Riddhima who hails from the illustrious Kapoor family, told an entertainment portal that her brother Ranbir Kapoor and cousins, actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have proven their acting credentials that they belong in the Hindi film industry.

Riddhima was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, "Advantage kya hota hain (What's advantage)? We have grown up with the name and have gotten used to it. If any actor's child wants to pursue the same profession it will be said he or she got films because of the family. But even then they have to prove their worth. Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena are successful because of their work and talent."

She further added that if she were to enter Bollywood, people would have told her that it was because of her name. "Whether you do acting or fashion or anything else, even a star kid has to have to do something in life. People are going to talk irrespective of what you do, the best you can do is do your job and let it do the talking," Riddhima told the entertainment portal.

On the other hand, her brother Ranbir Kapoor had admitted that nepotism does exist in Bollywood in one of his earlier interviews.

"It exists everywhere but more so in the film industry. But how I see it, I can only speak of my family. I believe my great grandfather worked really hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life. I would like to work hard for my children so that they get the right opportunity, platform, the right first film. After that, it's about your talent. So, yes, honestly, it does exist," the Sanju actor had said in a Facebook live session with his co-star Katrina Kaif during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos.