Randeep Hooda Appeals To Karnataka CM To Take Action Against Gruesome Murder Of 60 Monkeys In The State

Actor Randeep Hooda has always been vocal about issues related to the environment, animals. The actor keeps sharing various links and news about the environment, cruelty against animals to make people aware. Many a times, Randeep is seen tweeting about issues and appealing the state government of that particular state to resolve the issues.

Recently, Randeep shared one such incident about animal cruelty going on in Karnataka. In a video shared by the actor, a bunch of around 60 monkeys are seen lying dead. These monkeys had been poisoned and tied in bags and thrown on Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad in Hassan District, Karnataka.

Randeep in his tweet tagged the chief minister of Karnataka so that some action can be taken against the ones responsible for this heinous crime.

Randeep tweeted: 'In an absolutely heinous act, more than 60 monkeys were poisoned, tied in bags and thrown on Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad in Hassan District, Karnataka.

@moefcc @byadavbjp @aranya_kfd @CMofKarnataka'