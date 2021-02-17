Randeep Hooda Recreates His Version Of 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend On Inspector Avinash Sets

Randeep Hooda who is currently shooting for his upcoming project, has joined the latest social media trend. The actor recreated Yashraj Mukhate's famous 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend from the sets of Inspector Avinash.

The video has fans in splits as Randeep introduces himself, his crew and the kids in the viral rap tune. He captioned the clip as, "Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife."

In the video, Randeep can be seen sporting an iconic cop mustache and a simple jersey. Meanwhile, the kids can all be seen wearing a school uniform as they join the actor in yelling and showing their excitement. He says, "Yeh hum hain", followed by, "Yeh humarein log hain" then yells with the kids, "ye shoot pe humari Pawri ho ri hai."

'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' is the latest viral meme trend in 2021. For the unversed, earlier this month, Yashraj Mukhate made a tune out of Dananeer Mobeen, aka Geena's vlog, which has her saying the word 'Party' in a funny way. The tune also features Dananeer's part from the vlog, where she says "Yeh Hum Hai, Yeh Humari Car Hai Aur Yaha Pawri Ho Rahi Hai".

Dananeer reportedly is a 19-year-old social media influencer residing in Peshawar, Pakistan. The #pawrihorihai was a part of an Instagram live video which quickly went viral.

Coming back to Randeep, the actor is all set to mark his Indian digital debut this year. He will be seen in the web series Inspector Avinash, as well as Salman Khan's upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to reports, he will also be seen in Balwinder Singh Janjua's directorial debut, Unfair & Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz.

Last year, amid the lockdown, Hooda was seen in Chris Hemsworth's action thriller Extraction. While his character kicks the bucket by the end, the makers are rumoured to be working on a prequel following his story as a crime lord's right-hand-man.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda's Extraction Character To Get An Origin Story

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Stresses On The Need To Preserve Biodiversity Ahead Of Wildlife Conservation Day