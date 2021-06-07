Randeep Hooda's Horse 'Dream Girl' Gives Birth To A Female Offspring; Actor Names Her 'Hope'

Looks like celebratory mode is still on for actor Randeep Hooda. After giving back to back hits with Extraction and Radhe and getting applauded as an action star, here's another reason for him to celebrate.

On World Environment Day, Randeep Hooda became a proud "father" of a baby horse (foal) when his mare 'Dream Girl' delivered a foal. It is known to all that Randeep Hooda is an avid lover of animals and especially horses.

The actor keeps sharing pictures and videos with his horses on his social media with his fans. Earlier, few months back, he had shared a post on his social media announcing that his horse 'Dream Girl' who won him the silver medal at 2019's National Equestrian Championship (NEC) was expecting a baby in May 2021. The elated actor had also shared a video of her ultrasound scan with his fans.

Now, the actor has announced that his horse had given birth to an adorable baby girl foal on World Environment Day.

Randeep also announced the baby's name 'Hope' which is something much needed in these testing times. Talking more about it, Randeep said, "I'm extremely thrilled with the arrival of the little one. As Dream Girl is in Bangalore for delivery and I couldn't be there, I can't wait to see her, hug her bring her and baby Hope back home when she can travel. My mother's name is Asha, and it means 'Hope' in English and hence the name."