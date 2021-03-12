Randeep Hooda Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For His Father, Thanks Him For Coming To His Rescue

Randeep Hooda is one of those celebs who never fail to entice his fans with some fond aspects of his personal and professional life on his social media handle. The actor recently shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his father. Not only that but Randeep also shared a glimpse of his recovery phase in the post from when he had suffered an injury on the sets of the film Radhe.

Talking about the post, Randeep Hooda can be seen lying in a hospital bed from the time when he was undergoing his recovery from his knee injury. The Main Aur Charles actor's father, Ranbir Singh Hooda who is also a doctor can be seen examining his knee. Along with the picture, Randeep also shared a heartfelt message for his father. The actor said how his father has always been to his rescue since the year 1976 as a father, doctor, friend and guide, no matter where he is in the world. Randeep then mentioned how his father is examining his knee in the picture which the actor had dislocated while performing an action sequence in the movie, Radhe. The Kick actor's caption for the same read as, "To the man who's always been the first to my rescue since 1976 as a doctor, father, friend, guide no matter where I am in the world. Happy birthday, papa. Dr Ranbir Singh Hooda. Here he's examining my knee I had dislocated doing action on the sets of #Radhe." Take a look at the post shared by him.

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda will be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is one of the most awaited movies of this year. It has been helmed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on May 13, 2021. The actor will also mark his debut in the digital sphere with his upcoming series, Inspector Avinash. Reports also suggest that Randeep has been roped in for Balwinder Singh Janjua's directorial debut, Unfair & Lovely wherein he will be seen alongside Ileana D'Cruz.

