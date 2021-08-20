Randeep Hooda Slapped With Rs 10 Crore Legal Notice By Scriptwriter From Haryana: Report

If reports are to be believed, Randeep Hooda has been served with a legal notice of Rs 10 crore by Bollywood scriptwriter Priya Sharma. The latter who hails from Haryana, has accused the actor and his colleagues of not delivering on their promises and even threatening her. Sharma has served the notice to the actor through her lawyer Rajat Kalsan.

As per a report in ETimes, Priya mentioned in her statement that she had contacted Randeep Hooda through social media and the latter had assured her that he would soon start working on her script. She alleged that she sent around 1,200 songs and 40 stories on email and WhatsApp to various artists including Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Ajli Hooda, Manish, Randeep's manager Panchali Choudhary, makeup artist Renuka Pillai.

Priya claimed that they kept delaying her work and now when she approached them to get her scripts and lyrics back, she faced death threats.

According to a report in a news portal, Priya, in her statement, stated that Randeep and his colleagues assured her of working with her and took scripts and songs written by her in the last 15 years. She also added that they kept postponing the work and now when she asked for them to return the scripts, they have been threatening her.

Priya's lawyer Rajat said that his client has sent a legal notice to Randeep and others seeking compensation of Rs 10 crore for all the harassment she has faced in the last eight years. She has mailed her complaint to Range Commissioner of Haryana's Director General of Police, Faridabad.

Speaking about work, Randeep will next be seen in Unfair & Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz.