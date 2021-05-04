    For Quick Alerts
      Read more about: randeep hooda covid 19 bollywood
      Randeep Hooda Teams Up With Khalsa Aid To Provide Oxygen Concentrators; Urges Fans To Contribute

      As the country is fighting against the second wave of COVID-19, Randeep Hooda has teamed up with NGO Khalsa Aid to provide oxygen concentrators to the needful people. The NGO has an aim to provide 700 concentrators to people who are fighting against the deadly virus. Randeep took to his social media, to inform his fans about this noble initiative and request them to donate.

      ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda On Not Leading B-Town Lifestyle: Once You Lose Touch With Life's Reality, It Shows On Screen

      Earlier too, the actor had collaborated with Khalsa Aid, providing food in floods affected areas of Kerela, drought-affected areas of Maharashtra, and he has also been a part of the beach cleanup initiative.

      The actor captioned the video as, "It's your chance to save lives! With India facing the worst of the pandemic, people are dying due to lack of oxygen. Let's come together to help the country fight #COVID and save precious lives. @khalsaaid_india is providing oxygen concentrators and we urge you to come forward and do you bit to help India breathe."

      ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For His Father, Thanks Him For Coming To His Rescue

      See the video.

      Workwise, Randeep Hooda has Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted up next for release. He will also be seen in a social drama titled Unfair And Lovely opposite Ileana D'Cruz.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 12:28 [IST]
