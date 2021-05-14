Randhir Kapoor Discharged From Hospital After COVID-19 Recovery; Says 'God Has Been Kind'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who was hospitalized at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19, is now back home. While speaking with a leading daily, he revealed that he has now free from the virus.

ETimes quoted Randhir as saying, "I am back home. I am feeling absolutely fine." He further added, "I didn't need oxygen support. I did not feel breathless at any point. God has been kind."

However, the senior actor has been advised not to meet anyone, including wife Babita, daughters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, and son-in-law Saif Ali Khan for a couple of days. He was quoted as saying, "I have been advised to keep away. It's just a matter of some more time before I will meet people."

Randhir also thanked the hospital staff and said, "I thank the hospital's staff. They were simply fantastic. They looked after me very well."

Earlier, the Kal Aaj Kal actor had shared that he had taken the COVID-19 test after he felt some shivering. "I have no clue how I got COVID. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital," Randhir was quoted as saying. The actor was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kokilaben Hospital for a few tests.

Randhir Kapoor had revealed that he contracted COVID-19 despite taking both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.