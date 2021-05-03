Randhir Kapoor Moved Out Of ICU; Actor Says 'I Am Doing Much Better'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani in Mumbai, has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He had tested positive for the virus last week after suffering bouts of shivering. While speaking with a news agency, Randhir shared an update on his health.

The Housefull 2 actor said that he was doing better and didn't have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. However, he added that he had a high temperature.

A PTI report quoted Randhir as saying, "I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day, and then they moved me out because I didn't have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now."

The actor said that considering the current COVID-19 scenario, he is anxious to get out of the hospital. "I am anxious to get out. My children told me to get into the hospital (given the Covid-19 scenario)," Randhir told the news agency. He further revealed that he will be discharged soon from the hospital.

Besides Randhir, five of his staff members had also tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to the same hospital.

Earlier, when Randhir Kapoor was shifted to the ICU for undergoing few tests after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the actor had said, "I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests. The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time."

Speaking about his COVID-19 diagnosis, he had opened up by saying, "I have no clue how I got Covid. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital."