Randhir Kapoor On His Late Brother Rajiv Kapoor's Divorce Decree: I Can't Find It And I'm Tracing It

It was earlier reported that the Bombay High Court has asked late Rajiv Kapoor's siblings Rima Jain and Randhir Kapoor to make efforts to search and submit their brother's divorce decree. Rima and Randhir had also filed a petition stating the letters of administration to all the properties owned by Rajiv. Now Randhir has revealed the status on the same. The actor admitted that he is currently unable to trace the decree and the search for the same is on.

Randhir stated that he will be needing his late brother's divorce decree to get the probate made. However, the Kal Aaj Aur Kal actor also confessed that he does not know where Rajiv has kept the divorce decree. Speaking to IANS about the same, Randhir said, "My brother is divorced. I have got to get the probate made. For that, I need his divorce papers. He used to stay in Pune and here. I can't find it and I am tracing it. I have put a tracer on it and people are working on it. I don't know where he has kept it. He is not here."

The petition filed by Randhir and his sister Rima stated that the late actor was married to Aarti Sabharwal in the year 2001 and the pair soon divorced in the year 2003. The Bombay High Court has asked the siblings to submit the decree in relation to all the properties and assets of Rajiv who passed away on February 9 this year without having a will. A news report in Republic World had quoted that Justice Gautam Patel who has been overlooking the case had stated that Randhir and Rima will have to make complete efforts to locate and submit the divorce decree of their late brother.

Randhir and Rima's lawyers Sharan Jagtiani has said that his clients are the only two legal heirs of their late brother. Justice Patel had agreed to give the dispensation only if Randhir and Rima provide an undertaking that they will make considerable efforts to locate and submit the divorce decree of their late brother which they if manage to find, will hand it over to the registry. Their late brother and actor Randhir had passed away at the age of 85 after suffering a cardiac arrest.