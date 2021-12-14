Randhir Kapoor Reveals Kareena Kapoor Had A Mild Fever: She Is Better Now

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora recently tested positive for COVID-19. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor opened up about the actress' condition and revealed that she underwent a test on Sunday after feeling unwell.

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Contracted COVID-19 At A Private Dinner

The veteran star told ETimes, that Kareena Kapoor had a mild fever and body ache when she got the test done. However she is "absolutely fine now. Doctors are taking good care of her", he added.

Talking about Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, he said, "She is currently in home quarantine so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay."

According to an ANI report, the two stars contracted the virus during a private dinner. BMC reportedly has also ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests.

The two recently were snapped alongside Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's manager and Masaba Gupta. Kareena recently also made an appearance at a reunion party at Karan Johar's residence to celebrate 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The party was also attended by Malaika, Alia Bhatt, Karisma, Amrita and Arjun Kapoor.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, now Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Confirms She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The actress reportedly also announced her maiden production venture in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta.